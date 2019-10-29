Tanya Burr shares a tour of her minimalistic bedroom – and reveals her high street buys The YouTube star has transformed her bedroom

Tanya Burr has shared a video tour of her newly-decorated bedroom, but surprised fans by revealing she doesn't have a dressing table. The YouTube star, who split from husband Jim Chapman earlier this year, has opted for a light and minimalistic vibe throughout the room – except for in front of the mirror, where she has her makeup and accessories lined up on the floor.

"I like to sit on the floor and do my makeup," Tanya replied to one follower, who expressed their surprise at her lack of a dressing table. The 30-year-old also has surprisingly few cosmetics in her stash, despite filming regular makeup tutorials and being known for her love of beauty.

SHOP: Dahlia Accent Mirror, £479.99, Brambly Cottage at Wayfair

However, she does have a great spot to sit and get ready in front of a white carved wooden full-length mirror from Wayfair, which costs £479.99 and is also available in gold, silver and black. "It makes the room feel so much bigger," Tanya said of the newest addition to her bedroom, which she put in place of some wardrobes she had removed.

Tanya Burr gave a video tour of her bedroom on Instagram

Other high street highlights include her bedding, a plain white duvet set from The White Company, which fits in with her Scandi styling and stripped back colour scheme, and a green patterned vase from Anthropologie which brightens up the room and has been filled with faux flowers.

GALLERY: See inside Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman's house

Online retailer Cox & Cox appears to be a favourite of Tanya's, and she bought both her bedside tables and lamps from the website. The chevron oak bedside tables are an investment at £295 apiece, while her lamps are the brushed gold Lewes Desk Lamps, which cost £95.

SHOP: Chevron oak bedside table, £295, Cox & Cox

SHOP: Lewes desk lamp, £95, Cox & Cox

However, she said the room is still a work in progress and she is still on the search for a painting to hang above the bed. Tanya and her ex-husband Jim put their house on the market in April, just weeks after confirming their split. Their Fulham home spanned 1,730 square feet and featured a large open kitchen and dining area, plus a spacious living room, which often featured on the couple's social media accounts.

MORE: 24 of the most stylish celebrity bedrooms

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.