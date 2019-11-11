Buckingham Palace reveals exciting news for next summer that visitors will love The royal family's furry friends are taking centre stage in an exhibition!

An exciting exhibition at Buckingham Palace will take place next year. The palace will focus their annual summer exhibition on the love of animals and various pets who have been part of the royal family over the years.

As reported in the Sunday Times, the exhibition will focus on The Queen and the rest of the royal family's devotion to dogs and horses, which has stood the test of time. There will also be a focus on support for animal welfare, something the whole family stands behind.

The Queen has always owned and loved dogs

The Queen has famously always had dogs, in particular corgis, up until very recently. In April 2018, the Queen's corgi Willow was sadly put down but the monarch still has two 'dorgis' (a cross between corgi and dachshund) called Vulcan and Candy. But it's not just the Queen who has been fond of animals and made them worthy members of the royal family.

Prince George with the Cambridge's cocker spaniel Lupo

This year, the Duchess of Sussex became a patron of animal welfare charity, Mayhew. On relocation to the UK in 2017, Meghan brought along her beloved Beagle called Guy with her, but sadly had to leave her other dog, Bogart behind as he was too old for the journey. In 2017, the Duchess of Cornwall became a patron of Battersea Dogs & Cats home, from where she got her two Jack Russell dogs called Beth and Bluebell.

The Duchess of Sussex is also fond of dogs

The exhibition will display portraits and information on other pets that have been in the family over the centuries. Charles I's spaniels will be displayed in portraits by Anthony Van Dyck, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's cocker spaniel, Lupo. Lesser known pets of various members of the royal family will also be displayed at the event, such as King George V's adopted pet parrot Charlotte and King Edward VII's Norfolk terrier, Caesar.

