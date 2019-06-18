See the incredible behind-the-scenes preparation for Order of the Garter at Windsor Castle The Queen hosted a luncheon at the castle on Monday

It is one of the most important dates in the royal calendar, so it's no surprise that the Queen would want to ensure that everything ran smoothly at the Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday. That included making sure Windsor Castle was pristine ahead of hosting a special luncheon for prestigious guests including Knights of the Garter King Willem-Alexander and King Felipe.

A time-lapse video shared by Royal Collection Trust on Twitter gives an incredible behind-the-scenes look at the preparations that started in the castle 24 hours before the luncheon took place, with the huge Waterloo table put into position after undergoing a "comprehensive French polish".

"Over the past year the huge Waterloo table has undergone a comprehensive French polish, giving it the incredible sheen that you see today," the tweet read. "Watch this time-lapse to see the preparation undertaken by Palace Attendants & Footmen the day before the luncheon."

Several members of staff can be seen bringing furniture into the Waterloo Chamber and laying the table for the Queen and her guests, who included Queen Maxima and Queen Letizia. Other members of the royal family to join the luncheon included Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, along with his son Prince William.

A video showed how the room was set up for the event

As well as dining together at Windsor Castle, the event included a special procession through Windsor, with the Queen and the Knights all wearing grand velvet robes, glistening insignia and plumed hats. They were accompanied by a marching band and Officers of the Order, all in grand ceremonial dress.

Camilla played the perfect hostess during the procession as she made sure that both Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima – who were attending the event for the first time - together with the Duchess of Cambridge and Countess of Wessex, positioned themselves correctly as the procession passed in front of them.

