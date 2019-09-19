The Queen, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton love these affordable homeware buys Add a regal touch to your home

They may be accustomed to life in lavish royal residences like Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and the newly-renovated Frogmore Cottage, but the royal family love a bargain just as much as they rest of us! From the Duchess of Sussex’s £35 teapot to the Duchess of Cambridge’s high street Zara Home accessories, discover the homeware brands the royal family love…

Soho Home:

Meghan reportedly took inspiration from the décor at Soho House when designing her home at Frogmore Cottage with Prince Harry, so it’s little surprise she owns pieces from their homeware label, Soho Home. The Duchess owns pieces from the Country House collection, including teacups and saucers (£12 each), and a large teapot (£35). Other pieces in the range are available for as little as £8, making them an affordable way for anyone to incorporate Meghan's style into their home.

Zara Home:

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted shopping in Zara Home ahead of the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015. Kate reportedly bought a doormat, dark blue bath towels and an array of picnic pieces, including some padded blue and white gingham hampers, picnic cutlery and polka dot tumblers. Towels from the store are available for as little as £3.99, while doormats cost from £19.99, proving Kate is as thrifty with her homeware as she is with her clothes.

John Lewis & Partners:

This British department store is a favourite of the royals, and has a royal warrant as suppliers of haberdashery and household goods to the Queen. Kate has previously been spotted buying faux fur throws from John Lewis, which are likely in either their home at Kensington Palace or their country retreat Anmer Hall.

Dunelm:

We would never have guessed the royals love Dunelm, but the Dorma collection – available at the retailer – has a royal warrant to be suppliers of linen drapery and soft furnishings to the Queen. Bed linen from Dorma starts at as little as £9 for a pillowcase, rising to £180 for a large bedspread, meaning you don't have to spend a fortune to create a bedroom fit for a Queen.

Roberts Radio:

The Queen and Prince Charles both keep up to date with current affairs and music courtesy of Roberts Radio – suppliers and manufacturers of radio and television to them both by royal warrant. The brand has become known for their retro 50s-style radios, which are available for around £149.99.

Blue Almonds:

Kate visited this Kensington baby boutique to buy a Moses basket before Prince George's arrival in 2013. Similar styles are available from £140, although the brand's Royal Collection palm basket – "designed with a royal prince or princess in mind" – is a pricier £395. An investment buy now it's been used for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Royal Doulton:

Want to host a dinner party worth of royalty? Look no further than Royal Doulton, who hold warrants for tableware and giftware for both the Queen and Prince of Wales. Offering everything from dinnerware to cutlery and glasses, you can buy a full 12 piece dinner set for as little as £85.

