The Queen and Prince Philip's former marital home goes on sale for £5million – take a look The couple lived in Malta in the early years of their marriage

The sprawling villa in Malta that the Queen and Prince Philip used to live in has gone on sale for just over £5m. The royals lived at Villa Guardamangia, a palazzo-style mansion located on the outskirts of the Maltese capital Valletta, during the early years of their marriage. Estate agents Homes of Quality has put the property on the market for €5.95m, roughly £5.3m.

With six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a grand "sala nobile" living room plus "various guest/servant quarters," the villa – which spans over 1,560sqm – has "great historical value," they said. Despite the price, its opulence has faded into dilapidation in recent decades, with images showing overgrown gardens and a weathered facade.

A view of the couple's former home Villa Guardamangia

Her Majesty has always spoken fondly about her love of the Mediterranean country and the happy years she spent there. As a newlywed and before her coronation, Princess Elizabeth was a Royal Navy wife who lived in Malta for periods between 1949 and 1951, while Prince Philip served on HMS Chequers with the Royal Navy Mediterranean Fleet. The newlyweds were able to experience life as a relatively ordinary couple before the Queen took the throne.

The Mountbatten family would host parties at the villa

During a trip to Malta in 2015, she recalled: "Visiting Malta is always very special for me. I remember happy days here with Prince Philip when we were first married." She and the Duke were also presented with a watercolour picture of Villa Guardamangia by former Maltese president Marie Louise Coleiro.

The royals lived there for periods between 1949 and 1951

Lady Pamela Hicks, who was one of the Queen's bridesmaids, has also previously explained why Her Majesty fell in love with Malta. "The Princess really loved Malta because she was able to lead a normal life, wander through the town and do some shopping," she told the Daily Mail. "It was the only place that she was able to live the life of a naval officer's wife, just like all the other wives."

