Carrie Symonds just wore one of Kate Middleton's favourite coats and you missed it Boris Johnson's girlfriend joined the royals at the Festival of Remembrance

Carrie Symonds joined her partner and Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson in the royal box at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, sitting alongside the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The public relations specialist, 31, donned a very familiar-looking black coat for the sombre occasion at the Royal Albert Hall. It appears Carrie took a leaf out of the Duchess of Cambridge's style book, as she wore Temperley London's 'Noa' coat. The elegant outerwear features satin panels in a ribbed diamond pattern and a fit-and-flare silhouette. Carrie teamed her outfit with opaque tights, a simple black pair of court shoes and a pink lip.

Carrie Symonds at the Festival of Remembrance

Kate first wore the coat on Remembrance Sunday in 2013, just a few months after giving birth to her first child Prince George in July. She later repeated the outfit for the Anzac Day service in Canberra, during the royal tour of Australia in April 2014.

It's not the first time Carrie has seemingly been inspired by the Duchess with her style choices. She channelled Kate by wearing an on-trend navy headband to the State Opening of Parliament last month and the pink Ghost floral midi dress she wore in the summer, looked like a L.K. Bennett frock the Duchess wore to a polo match.

Kate wearing the Temperley London coat in 2014

Carrie is the daughter of The Independent co-founder Matthew Symonds and one of the newspaper's lawyers Josephine Mcaffee. Her career background includes a stint in PR at Bloomberg for their Vibrant Oceans programme, as well as campaigning for ocean and marine welfare. She is also passionate about fighting plastic pollution and is patron of the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation, which seeks to help advance farm animal welfare.

