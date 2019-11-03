Frankie Bridge has an emotional reunion with her kids after a week in the Himalayas The former Saturdays singer was trekking for CoppaFeel

Not many people could make a trekking holiday look like fun, but Frankie Bridge certainly did during her recent trip to India. To raise money for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel, the ex-Saturday’s singer joined a number of other celebrities including Giovanna Fletcher, Olivia Buckland, Alex Bowen, Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha and Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown for a week of camping and trekking across the Himalayas.

While she seemed to have a fabulous time, Frankie looked pleased to return to England to be reunited with her two children Parker, six, and Carter, four, on Saturday. She posted a sweet photo to Instagram which showed her two boys holding up welcome home posters at the airport and giving her a warm hug. In the caption, she wrote: "After 2 days travelling ... this was just the welcome home I needed [heart emoji] one lucky Mummy! The best hugs ever!!!."

The cute reunion comes as no surprise considering the family shared an emotional goodbye as Frankie left for India over a week ago. In one image, Frankie smiled with her two children and husband Wayne and said: "saying bye to these guys is the first hurdle," while another shows her being pulled back by Carter at the airport. She captioned the second image "Dont goooooooo Mummy!!!! [heart emoji] Goodbyes down [crying emoji]... it’s time to knuckle down and get this trek going!!!"

Despite the likes of Andrea Mclean and Mollie King cheering her on as she left the UK, she continued to have doubts about her abilities. Several snaps show her sitting on a chalk-painted floor with lit candles and posing alongside fellow climbers with a red bindi on their foreheads. She wrote: "Happy Diwali .... blessings before we head off on our first day of trekking... I’m taking all the help I can get…".

As well as getting involved in Diwali celebrations, the 30-year-old also documented the spectacular scenery on Instagram, including her grinning with walking poles as she navigates a rocky river and posing in front of the breathtaking hills. And there is no doubt that she enjoyed every second of her trip, looking teary as she wrote: "What an incredible few days! I’ve made new friends and new memories for life" and "yes... I’d do it all again! xxxx".

Since getting home, she has relaxed in a bath, got Wayne to tend to her ankle and curled up on the couch watching Christmas movies with her sons. So it was an incredible achievement, it was for a great cause and she now has an excuse to spend all weekend on the couch - do we need any more reasons to want to get involved?