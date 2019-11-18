Victoria Beckham's kitchen is even more beautiful than we imagined The fashion designer shared a rare look inside her London house

Victoria Beckham often shares glimpses inside the lavish properties she owns in London and the Cotswolds, but we've never had a proper look inside her kitchen – until now. The fashion designer shared a video on Instagram Stories as she enjoyed a fun day at home with her son Romeo on Sunday, with the mother-son duo performing a dance routine in the kitchen. We don't know what we love more – her dance moves or her décor!

The amusing clip showed the pair dancing in front of a huge wooden-topped island unit in the family kitchen, where copper saucepans hang overhead to maximise the space. The room is filled with natural light thanks to a large bay window at the end of the room, which brightens up an otherwise dark colour scheme, featuring black fitted cabinets and charcoal grey worktops.

Victoria Beckham shared a look inside the kitchen at her London home

The Beckhams have plenty of storage space for all of their kitchen essentials, but have also displayed a selection of glassware, bowls and plates on open shelving that is fitted above the sink. And with bar stools lined against the island unit, it looks like the perfect spot for the family to socialise together while they're preparing meals.

GALLERY: See more of David and Victoria Beckham's London home

WATCH: See 10 more of the most stylish celebrity kitchens

Victoria's video revealed another surprising insight into their home life – they have a personal chef! Their member of staff could be seen preparing a meal behind Romeo and Victoria as they performed – and couldn't resist dancing along himself.

RELATED: 20 of the most stylish celebrity kitchens

The Beckhams had a chef preparing a meal for them

Previous social media snaps shared by Victoria and her husband David Beckham showed they have invested in state-of-the-art appliances and accessories for their kitchen, including a £13,000 AGA oven, and a Fracino Contempo coffee machine worth £2,700, so they can prepare barista-style coffee at home. Meanwhile, the wine-loving couple even installed their own private wine cellar at their London residence, so they'll always have the perfect tipple on hand to pair with their meals. Lucky them!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.