Mrs Hinch's incredible garden Christmas makeover is getting us in the festive spirit

Mrs Hinch fans have loved seeing inside her incredible home renovation, but all attention has now turned to the exterior of her property. Joining the likes of Stacey Solomon and Rochelle Humes who have already decorated their homes for the holiday season, she has taken to Instagram to give her 2.9 million followers a glimpse inside her stunning garden Christmas makeover which features white lights, statues and foliage.

The cleaning influencer, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, is known for her immaculate Essex home, so it comes as no surprise that her garden is equally as groomed. Captioning a series of photos as "Hinchmas 2019", she showed several statues made out of lights scattered around her garden, one of which is shaped like a lamppost. Three reindeer are also posed as if they are grazing on the grass, one with antlers and another tending to a baby, which Sophie said represented her family. "A reindeer each for me, Jamie and Ronnie," she wrote.

Carrying on the neutral grey and white colour scheme that runs throughout her house, she decorated the exterior with white flowers, white waterfall lights that run along the length of her property and festive green foliage complete with silver leaves and berries. She told fans: "I've never had this many lights on my house at Xmas and I could just stand out here in the rain all day and I wouldn't even care."

The 29-year-old shares her home with her husband Jamie, who she met while they were working together in sales for a central London job-search company. The couple got married in August 2018 at Gosfield Hall in rural Essex, and welcomed their first child Ronnie in June 2019. Despite having a five-month-old, Sophie continues to wow fans by showing off her clean house on Instagram. And after seeing her stunning garden decorations, we can't wait until she reveals how she'll decorate the inside of her home for Christmas.

