Mrs Hinch unveils her dining room makeover – and gives a rundown of her high street homeware

Mrs Hinch has given fans a look at her finished dining room, now her house renovation is complete. The cleaning influencer transformed her former living room into a stylish dining room after an extension was built over the summer, and of course it has the same glamorous grey, white and silver colour palette she has become known for and has stuck to throughout her Essex home.

Sophie impressed her 2.8 million Instagram followers with a photo of the chic dining room on Sunday, giving fans the details of where she bought the furniture and accessories – and much of it is more affordable than you might think.

Mrs Hinch showcased her completed dining room

A Barker and Stonehouse wooden dining table with grey painted legs and four matching chairs sits at the centre of the room, which appears to be the retailer's Bambury extending table and chairs, which is currently reduced to £999 from £1,199.

SHOP: Bambury extending table and chairs, £999, Barker & Stonehouse

Fittingly, the cleaning influencer has added the 'Sophie grey velvet chair' from Charles Ted interiors – which cost £249 apiece – at either end of her dining table, and hung the carved Louis mirror from Furniture Village on the wall. Originally £249, the mirror is currently reduced to £179.

SHOP: Carved Louis mirror, £179, Furniture Village

The new mum has hung floor-length curtains from Very at the windows, while a jewelled light fixture hangs above the table, which was styled with Dunelm table accessories. Adding the perfect finishing touch is a pale grey rug from The Rug Seller, and a framed quote wall art hanging on the wall.

Sophie has spent the past few months renovating the home she shares with her husband and their baby son Ronnie, and has been showing off the room by room transformation on Instagram, including a look at her gorgeous master bedroom in August. And as she continues to share the details of where she bought everything from, we can imagine it won't be long until her fans are rushing out to snap up the pieces for themselves.

