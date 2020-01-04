Emma Willis is back on her fitness routine after the festive period – but the TV presenter doesn't have to go far to use the gym! On Friday, The Circle host took to Instagram to share a snap of her gym and revealed that it's in her shed.

Alongside a photo of herself skipping in front of gym equipment, the doting mum added the hilarious caption: "First day back in the shed of pain this year…" Emma donned a red jumper and an awesome pair of purple workout leggings for the occasion. But best of all, a Hogwarts sign could be seen tucked away in the back of the gym.

WATCH: Emma Willis talks about how she juggles hosting jobs

This isn’t the first time that Emma has shared photos of the stunning Hertfordshire home that she shares with Matt Willis and their children. In fact, the mother-of-three often posts snaps of her home on social media.

MORE: Take a look inside Emma Willis and husband Matt Willis' beautiful Hertfordshire

Emma shared the snap on Instagram

MORE: Emma Willis shows off her abs in new sportswear collection

Seeing as they're one of television's most famous couples, it's no surprise that Emma and Matt have a flawless home, and every inch of their large house will give you serious interiors envy, from the uninterrupted country views across their garden to the rustic theme that runs throughout.

Emma and Matt’s kitchen is so big, it can even double up as another space for The One Show host to workout. The room has glossy floor tiles and plain white walls, with a separate seating area and television, plus glass doors that lead directly out into the garden.

As for the lounge, it's covered with wooden flooring and also features a grey patterned rug placed between two sofas, while a lantern and grey cushions add the decorative touches. The couple even has a cream piano in their home – the ideal spot for Matt to compose songs, or for their children to learn to play. The Busted singer's BRIT Awards take pride of place on top of the instrument.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.