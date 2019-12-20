Emma Willis shows off her abs in new sportswear collection The presenter has released a new range with Next

Emma Willis is her own best advertisement in new promo shots for her first-ever sportswear collection with Next. The presenter has been working on a collection full of activewear, swimwear and sports bras in fun, colourful prints - and we definitely want everything!

Emma has been designing for Next for a while now, but this is the first time she’s dipped her toe into activewear - and doesn’t she look amazing?!

The collection features two different styles of leggings, which both have a comfortable deep waistband, along with two sports bra options; one of which is underwired for full support and another in a stretch material for ultimate comfort. We’ve selected our pick of the must-haves that we wouldn’t mind Santa leaving under the tree this year…

Hoodie

Sweatshirt, £28, Emma Willis for Next

This comfortable hoodie is good for the gym, but equally great for casual weekend walks. Plus, the colour is stunning and flattering on most.

Sweatpants

Relaxed joggers, £26, Emma Willis for Next

Perfect for yoga and chilling at home, these comfy sweatpants will quickly become your most comfortable fashion item.

Leggings

Printed leggings, £28, Emma Willis for Next

Different from your usual black without being too loud, we love these leggings. The high waisted fit is comfortable, and they’re designed to stay up while you exercise.

Vest

High-neck vest, £16, Emma Willis for Next

Add some summer to your wardrobe with this bright tank top, which looks great layered over a sports bra or another vest.

Sports bra

Crop top, £18, Emma Willis for Next

Something like this, perhaps? This sports bra is a classic, and so supportive.

That New Year exercise regime never looked so appealing!

