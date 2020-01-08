Kirstie Allsopp's Devon holiday home is available to rent – take a look inside The cottage featured in Kirstie's Homemade Home

Not only does she have a beautiful London residence, but Kirstie Allsopp also has a fabulous holiday home in Devon – and it's available for you to rent. The six-bedroom Meadowgate Cottage has featured in Kirstie's Homemade Home and Kirstie's Handmade Britain on Channel 4, and is listed on Classic Cottages from £2,075 per week.

An ideal base for a family staycation, the property sleeps 14 people and is located just a few minutes away from Welcombe Mouth in Devon. Kirstie has lovingly restored the property and her personal sense of style is visible throughout, with her own black and gold wallpaper in the downstairs washroom, eclectic furnishings and her own homemade crafts.

Kirstie Allsopp's Devon holiday home is available to rent (Photo: Classic Cottages)

The ground floor boasts two sitting rooms, a huge kitchen and dining room with an AGA, a utility room and WC, while there are three double bedrooms and two twin bedrooms (one of which has bunk beds), a bathroom and shower room on the ground floor. There is even a ground floor annexe with a games room featuring a foosball table and a ping pong table that will keep the family entertained during your stay. The sixth bedroom is separate from the main house and sits above the games room.

The property, called Meadowgate Cottage, has six bedrooms

Kirstie and her family often visit Meadowgate during the summer, but rents it out when it isn't in use – and it is understandably very popular. But there is still availability during the summer holidays in July and August, a time where guests can take advantage of the garden – which is said to be a sun-trap – for barbecues and al fresco dinners. Meanwhile, a pathway leads down to the local beach, and there is a "great pub" just up the road. What more could you want?

