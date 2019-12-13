The sweet reason the Queen chose these beautiful decorations for her tree Windsor Castle is looking very Christmassy

The royal residences are looking seriously festive! It was announced on the official Royal Family's Instagram on Friday that Windsor Castle has been adorned with more than 20,000 twinkling fairy lights, and a magical, 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir tree now stands in St George's Hall. Perhaps most incredible of all, however, is the fact that the gigantic tree has been decorated with velvet and gold decorations to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

The festive photo's caption reads: "Royal Residences have been transformed for the festive season with the arrival of Christmas Trees! Over 20,000 twinkling lights are glistening across Windsor Castle. This year a magical 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir tree is on display in St George’s Hall. The trees have been decorated in a Victorian fashion with velvet and gold, in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the births of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert."

How beautiful does the tree look!

Needless to say, fans were delighted with the Christmassy photo. One wrote: "Wow! It's beautiful!" Another gushed: "The tree looks gorgeous!" A third royal fan noted that they had been lucky enough to see the tree in real life, adding: "I stood next to this tree at Windsor Castle last weekend. It's beautiful. Loved the castle."

The Queen is known to be a fan of Christmas tree lights, and during the Christmas Broadcast in 2015 noted: "At this time of year, few sights evoke more feelings of cheer and goodwill than the twinkling lights of a Christmas tree."

It's been a busy week for Her Majesty, who is currently on the lookout for a new social media manager. The position will focus on the monarch's presence on the world stage, and the right candidate will have extensive experience managing social media accounts and digital communications.

