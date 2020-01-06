Love Island's Laura Whitmore decks out her luxury living area for Iain Stirling's surprise birthday party

Before she flies to Cape Town, South Africa to begin filming the winter edition of Love Island, Laura Whitmore threw her partner Iain Stirling a surprise party at their London home to celebrate his 32nd birthday. On her Instagram Stories, she shared the moment he walked into the room full of his friends and family as well as several other snaps of the celebration throughout the night. Luckily, this meant her 636,000 followers got another glimpse inside the couple's pretty house, particularly their open plan living area.

A large wooden dining table and chairs stand at the centre of the dining area with statement green lights hanging overhead. For the evening, it was decked out with delicious foods including not one but two birthday cakes for lucky Iain, one of which was a chocolate Colin the Caterpillar cake. In the background, the open-plan space leads into the lounge area which is decorated with a slate grey corner sofa and a blue armchair and a chic industrial light fitting.

In another photo, the 34-year-old Irish presenter showed off their cosy winter fire with wooden logs sitting in a basket ready to warm the room, as well as a black carved mantelpiece with birthday cards resting on top. Further snaps show the celebrations spilling into their cute little garden, which was decked out with lights, as well as colourful balloon bunting leading into the white kitchen.

Laura and Iain moved in together in late 2018, and they will be spending more time together than ever this year. While Iain has been recording the voiceover for reality TV series Love Island for several years, this will mark the first year Laura will take over from Caroline Flack as the presenter. Caroline has recently voiced her support for her friend's new role, writing on social media: "I'm glad it's Laura... She loves the show as much as I do."

