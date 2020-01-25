Millie Mackintosh sparks parenting debate on Instagram The former Made in Chelsea star has yet to reply to comments

Millie Mackintosh enjoyed a romantic date night with husband Hugo Taylor on Friday night, and shared a snap of herself tucking into a delicious-looking plate of seafood pasta. However, Millie's photo has left many of her followers entwined in a debate over whether or not shellfish is safe to eat when you’re pregnant, as Millie is.

WATCH: Millie Mackintosh talks about her exciting news

In the photo, Millie can be seen enjoying her dinner in a gorgeous blue dress, and the star added the caption: "Date night with @hugotaylorlondon." However, it wasn't long before followers starting questioning her meal choice.

MORE: Millie Mackintosh just stepped out in Isabella Oliver pregnancy leggings and they're so chic

Millie shared the snap on Instagram

MORE: Mum-to-be Millie Mackintosh shares a first look inside her new London home with Hugo Taylor

One follower replied to the photo saying: "What are we now allowed to eat shellfish while pregnant?" Another added: "Shellfish and pregnancy, risky." A third wrote: "Seafood? Be careful while pregnant."

However many more were quick to reply to the expecting mum's post stating that shellfish can be eaten while pregnant. One fan noted: "Love this post! I ate loads of seafood [throughout] both my pregnancies and the benefits to brain development have been mentioned. Both my babies are bright and healthy. Live your pregnancy your way Millie."

Another of Millie's followers wisely replied: "I thought I'd read the comments because I as soon as I saw the picture I knew that there would be things written about what you are eating. Please everyone, follow the advice on what food to avoid in pregnancy on the NHS website. Advice does change with time as research occurs and if you are unsure you can always ask your midwife. As others have said, cooked shellfish is regarded as safe for mum and baby."

Many more simply left comments praising Millie's flawless appearance. One sweet Instagrammer said: "Pregnancy really becomes you. You are absolutely glowing. Very beautiful." We second that!

The former Made in Chelsea star announced her pregnancy in November exclusively to HELLO!, adding that she and her husband are expecting a baby girl due in early May next year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.