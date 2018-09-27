Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor's new home has had a seriously stylish makeover Millie said her interior dreams had come true

Millie Mackintosh has admitted she's going to be reluctant to leave her new home after giving it a stylish and cosy makeover. The fashion designer, who has recently moved into a new London home with husband Hugo Taylor, has been sharing photos of the gorgeous property on Instagram - and we can see why she'd never want to leave.

The 29-year-old has worked with Ventura Interior Design to create a sophisticated and stylish space that can be used for relaxing, entertaining and working, and revealed some of her favourite details in a series of posts on Instagram Stories.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have moved into a new home

"When your interior goals actually come true!" Millie captioned one post, which showed her opening the dramatic floor-to-ceiling length curtains that hang across two sets of double doors that appear to lead out onto a balcony. She has since posted a photo of the finished result, with a dark wooden dining table surrounded by six grey upholstered chairs and topped with a silk orchid - something Millie admitted she was pleased wouldn't take any upkeep. "In love with our dining table which doubles up as my desk," the former Made in Chelsea star wrote.

Millie and Hugo's dining table doubles up as a desk

Millie also shared close-ups of some of the decorative touches that have been added around the living room, including a coffee table that has been styled with a book and mirrored tray holding a candle, coasters and decorative box where she and Hugo can store their TV remote controls neatly.

Millie admitted she will be reluctant to leave home

Another unique detail is an ornament featuring coral, which Millie said "makes me dream of the sea". The TV star added: "I couldn't be happier with how our new home has turned out! The team @venturainteriordesign helped me include pieces we already had and custom made furniture to fit the space perfectly. It's a relaxing homey space that it's going to be hard to get me to leave this winter!"

Millie and Hugo previously shared an apartment together in west London, but have moved into their own bigger property following their wedding at the beginning of the summer, which was exclusively covered by HELLO!.

