Mum-to-be Millie Mackintosh shares a first look inside her new London home with Hugo Taylor The couple are set to welcome their first child this spring

Millie Mackintosh has shared a peek inside her new home with her husband Hugo Taylor as they moved in over the weekend. The former Made in Chelsea stars have moved into their first house together in London ahead of the birth of their baby daughter, after previously sharing an apartment.

The mum-to-be shared a look at the house when the removals team helped to bring her furniture and possessions inside, along with a sweet snap of herself and Hugo sharing a kiss outside their new home. "We moved into our first house together this weekend, so excited to start nesting and preparing for our new arrival!" Millie wrote.

Millie Mackintosh shared a look inside her new house with Hugo Taylor

In another post on Instagram Stories she said she "can't wait" to share a better look inside the property when it's all finished, but from the initial photos and videos she has posted, it looks stunning! The kitchen features dark fitted cabinets with white subway wall tiles and a central island unit with pendant lights hanging overhead. The couple have already positioned their dining table alongside the bi-folding doors out to their garden, and with so much space in this open-plan kitchen-diner, it looks like the ideal spot for entertaining.

Millie and Hugo are expecting their first child together

With Hugo and the removals team hard at work, Millie ensured to put her feet up and relax on their chic grey sofa and upholstered ottoman, with one snap sharing a look at their original fireplace in the living room, which has cream walls providing a blank canvas for them to decorate.

Millie and Hugo's big move comes less than two years after they moved into their first marital home, a beautiful apartment that she said she loved so much she was reluctant to leave. But with their first child due this spring, it appears they needed to relocate in order to have more space for their growing family, and it looks like they're going to be very happy there!

