Stacey Solomon is quickly becoming the queen of clever hacks! The Loose Women star has impressed her Instagram followers with a number of nifty ideas for the home – but her latest offering has divided fans. This week, the mum-of-three posted a video showing her making a shepherd's pie for her family. While waiting for her onions to brown, she could be seen placing her cooking spoon into the hole on her saucepan handle, in order to avoid making a mess on her kitchen worktops. Her followers were quick to comment on the spoon's placement, prompting Stacey to reveal all in another Instagram Story.

"I've had a few people messaging me about my spoon," she said. "I'm sure that’s what this hole is for! You stir, and then you just put it back in the hole. That's the whole point of the hole!" A number of fans suggested that the hole was actually for hanging the saucepan up. But Stacey was sticking to her guns. Showing off her own kitchen cupboards, which she's organised using shower hooks, she continued: "Obviously, another reason for the hole is to hang your pans up. But I'm telling you, the person who invented that hole invented it for the spoon. This was a happy accident!"

Stacey Solomon - the tidiest person in Britain?

Stacey has shared a number of her hacks with fans; earlier this month, she revealed how she organises her shoes using rods and spare shower curtain rings. "Sometimes you just need to take a moment to do something you love and take your mind off of the world," she wrote. In the 'after' photo, she added: "Feel much better. Tension rods make me happy." Prior to that, the star had shared the transformation of her bathroom cupboard, including the use of a spice rack for her travel-sized toiletries, and a Lazy Susan cake stand for her bath bombs.