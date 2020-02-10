Stacey Solomon's fans are going crazy over her rotating spice rack – and it's from Lakeland Possibly the tidiest celeb on telly...

Is there no end to Stacey Solomon's home organisation? The down-to-earth Loose Women star has shared her latest storage hack for keeping her home neat and tidy and we're all ears. You know what it's like… you go to find the dried basil and you have to hunt through every jar you own, completely disrupting the order of the spice cupboard. It’s a chore. Well, not any more peeps, because Stacey has the answer! Posting a clip on her Instagram Stories at the weekend, the mum-of-three showed off her nifty rotating spice 'caddy' – and whoop it's from Lakeland.

"I thought I'd take you through this cupboard because there's lots of questions. Lots of you are asking about this, and yeah, it's perfect for my holiday bottles. It's a spice rack from Lakeland." Stacey uses the spice rack for her toiletries but we'd love it in our kitchen.

We looked it up online and the item in question is the RotaCaddy, which comes in small, medium and large sizes ranging from £16.99 to £26.99 in price. It features a turntable for easy access, deep sides and is even stackable, so you can buy a few.

The previous week Stacey blew us away with another super-clever kitchen storage hack. Once again, she posted the tip on her Instagram page, which involved using shower hooks inside a cupboard to hang her ladles, spatulas and tongs. As if that wasn't enough, we also got a glimpse of the inside of the cupboard door, which amazingly featured hooks for her garlic crusher, can opener, pizza cutter and more.

We need to go to the Stacey Solomon school of housework. We can only imagine what she and best pal Mrs Hinch chat about over a cuppa…

