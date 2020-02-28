Stacey Dooley's living room is a lesson in minimalism – see photo The Strictly star certainly has an eye for design

Stacey Dooley shared a glimpse into her kitchen and living room on Thursday, and we're taking style notes. The former Strictly winner revealed that she'd been gifted a beautiful bouquet of bright yellow flowers from the florist at London's Liberty department store, and she decided to place them on her kitchen's stylish white countertops. Next to the spring-themed florals were four candles and an Aesop hand wash.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley and Aljaz talk about Stacey's disastrous Cha Cha in throwback video

In the background of the photo, Stacey's living room could be seen, and it looks like something straight out of an interiors catalogue. With dreamy white curtains that spilled onto the wooden floors, artwork could be seen propped up against the cotton-coloured walls and a fluffy white rug could be seen on the floor.

MORE: Strictly star Stacey Dooley gives rare glimpse into her chic home

Stacey shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Stacey Dooley's Scandi-style home is stunning – take a look inside

Stacey has previously revealed that the kitchen and living room area is open plan, with the modern kitchen area featuring a breakfast bar for extra food preparation and dining space. Pendant lights hang overhead, while Stacey has filled the built-in shelving with artwork and ornaments.

While she doesn't get the opportunity to spend as much time at home as she may like due to her busy career, Stacey has wasted no time in putting her own stamp on her home, with lots of personal mementos, house plants aplenty and an effortlessly cool Scandi-vibe with fluffy throws and minimalistic interiors. It's no surprise that the documentary-maker once said: "I love being at home," because her house is to die for. The 32-year-old has added decorative touches with vases of fresh flowers and pampas grass reeds in the fireplace, Diptyque candles dotted around the room.

In her living room, Stacey has a chic black velvet sofa from Heal's, which ties in perfectly with the minimal aesthetic of the room. Last time she shared a glimpse into her bedroom, it was a minimalist masterpiece, featuring nothing but a mattress on the beautiful wooden floors and a vase of flowers.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.