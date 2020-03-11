Jennifer Aniston has given another glimpse inside her Beverly Hills home, this time inviting fans inside her stylish living room. The Friends actress took to Instagram to share a video panning around the spacious area as she watched The Bachelor final with her pet dog Sophie. Jennifer's living room has white sofas, and sitting cushions close to a large wall-mounted TV. A table with flower centerpieces, and an open fire add a homely touch to the room, where Jennifer frequently hosts her famous friends, including Courteney Cox and Mary McCormak, who have both been around to watch The Bachelor at the star's house over the past few weeks.

VIDEO: Inside Jennifer Aniston's living room

The Friends star enjoyed watching The Bachelor final with her pet dog Sophie

This isn't the first time that Jennifer has given us a peek inside her stunning property. The Along Came Polly actress recently posted a picture on social media of her sprawling grounds at sunrise. The star's garden is lined with plants and trees for maximum privacy and is the perfect outside space for hosting, something Jennifer enjoys doing at the weekends. In her living room, the award-winning star has a large balcony, which looks out at the entire garden.

Jennifer's living room leads out onto a balcony

The Friends star is incredibly proud of her home, and collaborated with designer Stephen Shadley to transform the 1970s property into the perfect Californian retreat. She opened up about her residence to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room." She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here."

The actress has a gorgeous bathroom with a lavish marble bathtub

Other perks of Jennifer's property include an outdoor swimming pool, a games room, a 24-seat dining room and a kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a wine cellar. While Jennifer is notoriously private about her personal life, she has shared several photos of her home on Instagram since she opened an account in 2019.

In January, after returning to her house following the SAG Awards, the actress shared a photo of the morning after the night before, where her gorgeous Dior gown had ended up in the bathroom. The star posted a picture of her discarded dress draped over the side of her lavish marble bathtub, and also rested her award on the side of the huge tub. The bathroom had marble floor tiles, and boasted views into Jennifer's garden via huge floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

