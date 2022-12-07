Jennifer Aniston takes on a whole new role on The Morning Show set The Friends star has her ways

Jennifer Aniston may be one of the biggest stars on The Morning Show, but that doesn't mean she isn't willing to use her clout there for good.

The actress shared a clip of herself taking on a whole new role on the Apple TV show's set, becoming a makeshift craft service vendor.

It wasn't all random, though, as she was selling products from Vital Proteins, a healthcare supplement brand that she herself is the CCO of.

Wearing a satin top while draped in a knit jacket, she stood at the stand with a chalkboard that featured her name alongside that of the brand, and it definitely brought quite the crowd.

Giving out a variety of products like protein bars, collagen powders, and even coffee for free, she espoused the many benefits of the products as one by one, members of the crew took some for themselves.

At one point, while elaborating on the different flavors, one of her products almost fell off its perch, leading her to comically add: "My stand is falling apart."

Jennifer opened up her own craft services stand on set

Eventually, it arrived to the point where it was all gone, and Jennifer deemed her venture "successful," when none other than her co-star Jon Hamm showed up.

"One more?" he simply asked, leading to the Friends star scrounging around till she found a packet of collagen powder.

"Is it free?" he asked, and all he needed was Jennifer's approval, after which he simply bolted off with the sachet, leaving her alone once again.

"Thanks @themorningshow for my craft service take over. Jon, I owe you a box. Go stock up!" she captioned her clip, and fans quickly fell in love with her quirkier side.

Jon joined the cast for the show's latest season

"Ha! Crafty. I was thinking 'how are these people just scarfing up free [expletive] and not fawning over her'," one quipped, while another gushed: "'Is it free?' - AH I LOVE THIS."

Many of those who worked for the company cheered Jennifer on, as one commented: "Best CCO ever!! ALL my love for YOU!!" while the brand's official page left a comment which read: "Celebs, they're just like us. She does it all, folks, and that's our CCO."

