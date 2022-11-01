Jennifer Aniston turns up the romance in magical private garden The Friend star lives in America

Jennifer Aniston, 53, has upgraded her jaw-dropping garden at her $21million Bel-Air mansion with a romantic feature - stunning fairy lights – and she revealed all on Monday night.

The Friends actress shared a photo of her outdoor space on Halloween evening, and her garden looked glorious at twilight with twinkling lights wrapped around a tree creating a beautiful atmosphere.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston poses outside her megamansion

The garden has an abundance of botanical beds, a glass edged veranda and sweeping views across the iconic skyline.

During one of the star's intense workouts, she revealed another angle of her stunning garden. The clip showed her running on the lawn next to her swimming pool, which is surrounded by tall trees.

The star has romantic lights around a tree at her home

The living space opens up fully with bi-fold doors to allow the star to enjoy indoor/outdoor living and admire those amazing vistas from the comfort of her own sofa.

Jennifer enlisted the help of interior designer Stephen Shadley to transform her property when she first moved in. The star longed for a "warm" and "zen" space, and it looks as though that has been achieved perfectly.

Jennifer has an outdoor pool too

"Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting," Stephen originally told Architectural Digest.

Other mind-blowing perks of Jennifer's never-ending property include a private games room, a 24-seat dining room, a kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a wine cellar.

Check out Jennifer's garden / Image: Architectural Digest

There's also a luxury bathroom with an Instagram-worthy bath looking out onto a zen courtyard via a modern floor-to-ceiling window.

The star even hosted her intimate wedding to Justin Theroux in August 2015 at her own home. Since then, the couple have divorced and Jennifer remains living at the property alone, occasionally giving glimpses inside to her dedicated followers online.

