Easy Ways to Live Well presenter Steph McGovern was full of praise for the staff at her local supermarket amid public fears about the coronavirus pandemic. Despite panic buying taking place in many areas of the UK, the star revealed that in Asda on Wednesday morning, staff were limiting products to three of each per customer and remained polite and friendly. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Impressed with @asda this morn. Max purchase of 3 of same product per customer. Busy but calm. Staff really helpful." She finished her message with three clapping hands emojis.

WATCH: Steph McGovern talks Easy Ways to Live Well

The former BBC Breakfast host recently launched a new podcast called Not Bad for a Monday that will no doubt help to entertain fans who are stuck inside at the moment. She was quick to share her gratitude for the warm response to the show on social media, tweeting: "Aw cheers to those of you who have listened to the podcast. Really appreciate it! Thanks for the funny work stories you've sent too... howling reading them. Some of them will definitely feature."

Impressed with @asda this morn. Max purchase of 3 of same product per customer. Busy but calm. Staff really helpful. 👏👏 — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) March 18, 2020

Steph praised supermarket staff on Wednesday

Released every Monday, the show looks at the funny, silly, and unbelievable things that take place in people's workplaces. Steph presents alongside her childhood friend Claire. The broadcaster seems an apt choice for the podcast as her career is going from strength to strength, as is her personal life! The 37-year-old welcomed a baby girl with her girlfriend in November last year, and as well as the podcast, is set to start work on her own TV show soon.

The mum-of-one left the BBC to work on Channel 4's The Steph Show, which is slated to start this spring. It will see the star joined by a different, well-known co-host each week for a discussion of newsworthy topics. The programme will also feature consumer affairs, fun features and viewer interaction and will be broadcast from the channel's new headquarters in Leeds.

