Patsy Palmer gives us self-isolation envy with a look at her incredible Malibu garden The Bake Off contestant is on lockdown with her family amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Patsy Palmer has given fans an insight into how her family is social distancing at home, and made her fans green with envy in the process. While many of us will have to make do with daily walks around our local park or garden during the government lockdown, the EastEnders actress and her family are enjoying regular trips to the beach and time outdoors in the incredible garden at their Malibu home.

"My beautiful boys," Patsy captioned a photo, showing her youngest son Bertie and their pet dog out on their terrace on Monday. As places to self-isolate go it doesn't get much better; their garden boasts incredible sea views and has a comfy grey sofa where the family can relax together outdoors.

Patsy Palmer shared a look at the view from her Malibu garden

A large table has a fire pit in the middle that would keep Patsy and the kids warm after dark, while they also have a gas barbeque for al fresco meal times. Why would they ever want to leave?

MORE: Sad news for EastEnders fans amid coronavirus outbreak

However, Patsy and her husband Richard Merkell have been ensuring they get regular exercise with their son, and the Bake Off contestant shared a look at their trip to their local beach at the weekend, where there wasn't another person in sight. "Social distance never felt better. So grateful for open space, fresh air, nature and water," she captioned the black-and-white photo.

The EastEnders actress and her family moved to Malibu in 2014

Patsy moved from London to Los Angeles with her family in 2014, and appears to have settled in well in Malibu, which is also home to celebrities including Caitlyn Jenner and Miley Cyrus. The mum-of-four moved into her impressive beachfront property a year ago, and often shares photos of the beautiful ocean views from her garden on Instagram, as well as glimpses inside her home, which takes advantage of its picturesque setting with huge windows in the living room that flood the space with natural light. She's come a long way from Albert Square!

RELATED: 10 celebrity homes we wouldn't mind self-isolating in

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.