Zara Tindall gives a rare glimpse inside Windsor Castle The mum-of-two got ready for Royal Ascot at the royal residence

Zara Tindall enjoyed two days out at Royal Ascot in the past week, where she looked in high spirits as she mingled with family members including the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie. And it has emerged that she got ready for the prestigious event at nearby Windsor Castle, with photos shared of the mother-of-two on Instagram giving a rare glimpse inside one of the private rooms at the royal residence.

Pro hairdresser and makeup artist Alisia Ristevski shared a series of photos taken as Zara got glammed up for Ladies’ Day in a striking teal dress and co-ordinating hat, with glowing skin and nude lips to complement her look. The snaps also gave a peek at the décor in the room, which had a pretty lilac and white colour scheme.

Zara Tindall's makeup artist shared a peek inside Windsor Castle

The walls inside the room are painted lilac, with sheer patterned drapes hanging at the windows, and what appears to be wooden fitted wardrobes positioned next to one wall. Zara sat at a wooden dressing table to have the finishing touches done to her hairstyle, showing how the space had a patterned ceramic table lamp on one side, along with a ceramic tissue box cover with a floral print.

Zara and her family were likely staying at Windsor Castle to be closer to Ascot. The couple live on Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, almost 80 miles away from the racecourse, so staying with the Queen would have reduced their travel and give them the opportunity to have more quality time with their family.

Zara got ready for Ascot at Windsor Castle

The 38-year-old joined her husband Mike for the first day of Royal Ascot, which also coincided with their youngest daughter Lena’s first birthday. The couple appeared to have a fun-filled family day out with royals including Zara’s mum, Princess Anne, and her uncle Prince Charles. Mike, meanwhile, kept the Queen, Princess Beatrice and the Countess of Wessex entertained throughout the day. The former rugby star was caught on camera producing a miniature top hat from inside his headpiece, before putting it back on his head – something that amused those watching greatly.

