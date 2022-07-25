Where do the royals live? Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and more Their incredible homes are jaw dropping

The Queen has an impressive list of royal homes across the UK, including the likes of Windsor Castle, Balmoral, Sandringham and Buckingham Palace. Her children and grandchildren haven't done too badly on the property portfolio front either, from regal manor houses to epic palaces, see where the royal family live…

The Queen, Windsor Castle

The Queen's main residence is now Windsor Castle, which is where Her Majesty resided with her late husband Prince Philip before his passing in 2021. The 900-year-old property is one of the largest occupied castles in the world with around 1,000 rooms and 484,000 square feet of space!

Prince Charles and Camilla, Clarence House

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall call Clarence House their official residence. The townhouse was formerly home to the Queen – then Princess Elizabeth, while the Queen Mother lived there from 1953 until her death in 2002.

Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved into the home but has kept many of the rooms just as they were when his grandmother lived there.

Prince William and Duchess Kate, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to embark on a whole new adventure at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, but until then they have Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace to call home. The couple moved in in the summer of 2017, and since then fans have seen glimpses into the stunning residence.

It is comprised of five reception rooms and three-bedroom suites, and comes complete with dressing rooms and bathrooms, as well as a night and day nursery for their son Prince Louis. There are also staff quarters, with nine bedrooms, four bathrooms, two kitchens and two sitting rooms. In addition, there is a large walled garden where the children can play.

Prince Andrew, Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew has lived at the 30-room Royal Lodge at Windsor Great Park since 2004. The residence was previously the Queen Mother’s Windsor home until her death in 2002, and it has undergone significant renovation work since Andrew has lived there, with reports suggesting he has added an indoor swimming pool. The Duke of York lives there with his former wife Sarah Ferguson.

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, Bagshot Park

The Earl and Countess of Wessex divide their time between their official London residence - apartments at Buckingham Palace - and Bagshot Park in Surrey. Prince Edward has leased the huge property since 1998, a year before he and Sophie got married, and reports suggest the royal has renewed the lease for 150years setting him back £5 million to do so.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Nottingham Cottage

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are poised for an adventure in Portugal after Jack landed himself a new job over there but the couple, along with son August will split their time between Portugal and the UK. They will stay at Nottingham Cottage after recently moving out of Frogmore Cottage.

Princess Beatrice, St James’s Palace

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, along with their daughter Sienna are ready to leave London for a Cotswolds home, but until that's ready St James’s Palace is where they call home.

Princess Anne, Gatcombe Park

Princess Anne spends the majority of her time at Gatcombe Park in Gloucester, but also has an official London base at St James’s Palace. The Princess Royal’s country home is set in a Grade II-listed building, and her daughter Zara Tindall also lives on the estate with husband Mike and their two young daughters. The royal residence was originally bought by the Queen as a wedding present for her daughter and then-husband Captain Mark Phillips in 1977.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Frogmore Cottage

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito, California with their children Archie and Lilibet, they also have a UK base to call home. When back on British soil, the couple stay at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The property is located within Windsor’s Home Park and close to their wedding reception venue, Frogmore House.

