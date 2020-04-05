Nicole Kidman has an incredible property portfolio, and her family spend a lot of time at their home in Nashville. And recently, the Big Little Lies actress gave fans a glimpse inside their mansion after sharing a video on Instagram taken from her living room. In the footage, Nicole was sitting on a velvet green armchair covered in a leaf print cushion as she promoted Pretty Things, the upcoming Amazon drama she will be producing and starring in, which is based on Janelle Brown's novel. What's more, Nicole even co-ordinated with her furniture and was dressed in a green silk shirt with a patterned skirt. The star's followers were quick to comment on her stylish interior, with one writing: "Oh my god, look at her home!" while another wrote: "I love that you are colour co-ordinated with the couch."

Nicole Kidman inside her living room at home in Nashville

The Others actress recently shared another peek inside her Nashville property when husband Keith Urban performed a live concert via Instagram from their music studio in the basement. The country musician kept his fans entertained from the comfort of his own home, while Nicole cheered him on by dancing to his hit songs. The celebrity couple are enjoying spending quality time with each other and their two young daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine, during the lockdown.

Nicole and Keith Urban in their home music studio

The family usually have a busy schedule and split their time between the United States and the UK for work. Earlier in the year, Keith opened up about their routine in an interview with The Times, admitting that no day is the same. "We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure. It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said.

The celebrity couple also have a gorgeous Georgian mansion in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, which was under threat in the devastating bushfires earlier in the year. Nicole has previously given a tour of her home during an appearance on Vogue's 73 questions, and said that her favourite thing about staying at the 11-acre property is: "The simplicity, the air, the peace," while the alpacas were the coolest part of her home. The house also boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool, tennis court and herds of cattle.

