Nicole Kidman has an incredible property portfolio and spends her time between her homes in the US, Australia and the UK. And on Wednesday, The Undoing star gave her fans a glimpse inside her vibrant living room. While she didn't disclose which house it was, Nicole posted a picture on Instagram of her pet dog Julian relaxing on a vibrant yellow velvet sofa, adorned with a contrasting embroidered floral pattern. In the caption of the photo, Nicole wrote: "Our little couch potato." The Big Little Lies actress and her husband Keith Urban frequently travel for work and mainly split their time between Nashville and London.

Earlier in the year, Keith opened up about their routine in an interview with The Times, admitting that no day is the same. "We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure. It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said.

Nicole and Keith also have a gorgeous Georgian mansion in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, which was under threat in the devastating bushfires earlier in the year. Nicole has previously given a tour of her home during an appearance on Vogue's 73 questions, and said that her favourite thing about staying at the 11-acre property is: "The simplicity, the air, the peace," while the alpacas were the coolest part of her home. The house also boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool, tennis court and herds of cattle.

The pair are doting parents to daughters Sunday,11, and Faith, nine, who accompany their parents travelling between the two continents, and are primarily home schooled. The children are already showing a talent for acting, having made cameo appearances in Big Little Lies, as well as doing voiceovers for Angry Birds 2. Nicole has previously admitted that she is quite strict with her daughters about certain things such as technology. She told Vanity Fair: "They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram. I try to keep some sort of boundaries."

She paid tribute to her little girls while accepting her Best Actress Award for Big Little Lies at the 2017 Emmy Awards. "I am also a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith. This is yours," she said. "I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this.'"

