The Queen and King of Belgium reveal their fairytale home office amid coronavirus

King Phillippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium have been self-isolating at the Castle of Laeken in Brussels, the official residence of the Belgian royal family, and have revealed their beautiful makeshift home office where they are working during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple have posted several glimpses of areas of their home since committing to staying indoors, but their most recent series showing the King and Queen hosting Skype meetings has blown us away.

The Belgian royals have been working from home

The makeshift office features high ceilings, cream walls and elegant floor-length curtains draping each set of windows, which close via white wooden shutters. There is a large table with a classic white tablecloth where the pair set up their laptops to stream to a flatscreen television. For seating, there is a selection of majestic chairs upholstered in white and red and framed in gold. Beside the TV, there are also two pillars holding antique gold candelabras, matching the candelabras mounted on the walls.

In the most recent post, Phillippe explains that his Skype call was with prisoners from the Oudenaarde prison, who have produced 15,000 masks for the staff of Belgian hospitals, as well as for prisoners working in the kitchen, canteen, or as cleaners. And a few days beforehand, Phillippe held a Skype call with elderly residents of a care home in Belgium to share his words of support.

Queen Mathilde held a Skype call with elderly residents amid the coronavirus pandemic

King Phillippe and Queen Mathilde have lived at the Castle of Laeken since they married in 1999 and now share the residence with their four children: Princess Elisabeth, Prince Emmanuel, Prince Gabriel and Princess Eleonore. As well as the Royal Palace of Brussels, the property is often used to hold public meetings, though larger receptions take place in the State Rooms at the Royal Palace of Brussels.

