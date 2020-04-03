Princess Beatrice reportedly lives in an apartment in St James' Palace in London and it appears that this is where she is self-isolating with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple is due to marry on 29 May (though Buckingham Palace states that they are "reviewing plans" for the ceremony following the coronavirus pandemic), so it is likely that they would now be living together. Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie have also been out to deliver care packages to NHS workers at Hammersmith Hospital without Beatrice, suggesting that she is not staying with the family at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, as government guidelines advise against meeting up with anyone outside of your home.

Princess Beatrice is believed to be isolating at St James' Palace

St James' Palace is one of the royal family's official London residences and is where Princess Eugenie also used to live with her sister, until she moved out of the property and into Ivy Cottage within Kensington Palace, ahead of her marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

Sarah and Eugenie have also been delivering sweet treats to hospital workers

Considering that Kensington Palace announced exactly where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be based once they were married, it is expected that there will also be an announcement as to where Princess Beatrice and Edoardo will live long-term once they have tied the knot. They could opt to stay at their apartment in St James' Palace, but there are a number of other royal residences available: Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace is currently available since the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester moved out, while Beatrice may prefer to be closer to her family home within Windsor Great Park. The Yorks have lived in the Royal Lodge in the Queen's Windsor Great Park since 2004 and, with 30 rooms, there is certainly space for Beatrice should she and Edoardo decide to stay there.

