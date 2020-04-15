Inside Nigella Lawson's luxury home kitchen

Nigella Lawson is the Queen of cooking, so it's only right that she has a state-of-the-art kitchen to create her recipes in. The star previously shared a photo revealing the room on her Instagram page, and it's better than we'd ever expected.

Nigella Lawson's kitchen

There's a large mint green AGA with black and silver hobs and framing, and a metallic silver backsplash panel. There's also a silver rod which Nigella uses to hang her cooking utensils on – all metallic, blue or green. The walls are white, and Nigella has a white printed tea towel hanging over one handle. Apparently, she doesn’t always use her AGA, though. "This beauty has been off all summer, but am now embracing Autumn by officially switching on the aga!," she captioned the post. "I am holding out a bit longer before changing to winter-weight duvet though…"

Nigella purchased bowls and pans from Mason Cash

She previously shared another post of grey and orange mixing bowls and a baking tray by Mason Cash – available in store at Ocado - adding that the colour combination was her favourite. The photo also revealed a central island with grey marble worktops.

As for the kitchens that she films in, Nigella recently shared that they were, in fact, purpose-built sets within a studio, although they were inspired by her own home kitchen. In 2017, she shared the below post with the caption, "Just setting up the studio to shoot the tv series of At My Table #atmytable #gettingfrighteninglyclose now."

Nigella Lawson films in a purpose-built set

The studio set features a different colour scheme, but does have similar metallic and black accents, as well as a rod for hanging kitchen utensils on. There is also a central island like the one that Nigella has in her home kitchen.

Nigella currently lives in a £5million mews house in central London with her two children Cosima and Bruna.

WATCH: 10 of the most stunning celebrity kitchens

