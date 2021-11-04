We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Drew Barrymore shared some exciting career news this week – and her location left fans doing a double take!

RELATED: Inside Drew Barrymore's epic $5.5million Hamptons beach house

The Charlie's Angels star announced that her first lifestyle book, Rebel Homemaker, is finally available to purchase while sitting inside the brightest pink kitchen we have ever seen! Drew posted a video on Instagram alongside her friend and collaborator, chef Pilar Valdes, and her all-pink surroundings left her followers speechless.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew Barrymore announces major news inside the brightest pink kitchen

In the clip, Drew is sitting at a table in what appears to be Pilar's kitchen, and the bubble gum hue is hard to miss. Almost every cupboard is covered in pink paint apart from the white fridge-freezer unit and a built-in wall oven.

The ceiling is painted crisp white with scattered spotlights that help to illuminate the pretty coloring of the room. There are also plenty of cupboards attached to the walls, which provide the perfect storage space for a chef, and the pink hue pops brilliantly against the white floral wallpaper that can be seen poking through empty wall space.

MORE: Drew Barrymore looks unrecognisable after wild grey hair transformation

MORE: Drew Barrymore turns heads in waist-cinching dress alongside handsome date

Drew's new book even matched her surroundings thanks to its pink cover, something she only noticed once she held it up to show it off to her fans: "Hey, the book really matches the kitchen," she said to Pilar.

Drew Barrymore Rebel Homemaker, $19.48/£20.64, Amazon

Fans immediately fell in love with the pretty space, with one commenting on the video: "I love this kitchen!!" A second said: "Kitchen looks so cute!" A third added: "I just LOVE that kitchen," and a fourth penned: "That is the world's cutest kitchen ever!"

Rebel Homemaker was released on Tuesday and sees Drew take readers inside her kitchen and her life.

It features thirty-six amazing recipes, from Yuzu Eggs to Brie and Apple Sandwiches to Harissa Spaghetti, which she developed along with Pilar, who is also a regular guest on Drew's CBS talk show.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.