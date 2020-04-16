Stacey Solomon is fast becoming the queen of DIY home hacks, and her latest efforts are sure to transform your garden in a jiffy. Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star turned some old crates into three beautiful garden shelves, and did so with just a few items while baby Rex was playing in the paddling pool. "Pickle is playing in the pool with Hoe [sic] so I'm sitting in the garden trying to make shelves out of these old crates," she wrote on Instagram. "I was going to use them as plant beds, but it turns out I am rubbish at growing anything."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares her impressive garden hack

The doting mum also shared a video of three old crates sitting on the grass. Next, Stacey drilled holes into each before manually screwing in some small gold hooks. Afterward, she stuck a stick-on hook to her garden fence, so that she could hang the crate shelves up when they were ready.

On Tuesday, Stacey made shelves for her bathroom

Stacey then attached the three crates, hanging garden tools from the small golden hooks she had attached to the bottom, and filling them with plants, a sweet bird house and a candle. Stacey added: "I'm just using command strips to hang it for now because I hate drilling holes until I know 100% it's staying there. (They are actually really strong so could hold up for a while)."

The end results were seriously impressive, and looked like something straight out of an Ikea catalogue!

It isn't the first time this week that Stacey has put her creativity to good use. On Thursday, the mother-of-three crafted a gorgeous bathroom shelf out of nothing more than a few pieces of household rubbish. Someone give this woman her own DIY TV show!

