Stacey Solomon’s gorgeous ASOS loungewear leggings are just £20 in the sale

Stacey Solomon is a woman after our own hearts - not only does she make cleaning and organising look like a doddle, she knows when to sit down and chill out with her family… and when she does, she gets comfy in loungewear just like the rest of us! The Loose Women panellist has been living in a gorgeous lilac cable knit set, and we’re definitely planning to follow her lead.

She shared Instagram stories of herself this week chilling at home with baby Rex in the leggings and off-shoulder jumper set, and even wore it on Thursday's Loose Women!

And earlier this month, she uploaded a picture of herself and Joe enjoying a date night in the back garden, telling followers: “Garden Date Night. doesn’t matter what we do we do, I just love spending time with you. Not sure Hoe feels the same after the amount of time it took to take this picture 😂😂 Tonight we managed to get the boys to bed while it was still light out! Hallelujah 😂 We aren’t 100% up to date with all of the school work and the boys lay ins are getting longer and longer but today we had sea themed sandwiches and i tidied a drawer so... swings and roundabouts…”

We loved the sweet glimpse into Stacey and Joe’s relationship, but couldn’t help but search for that stunning pastel loungewear set. While her off-shoulder jumper is sadly no longer available, the leggings have been reduced to just £20. We’re snapping them up now!

Premium lounge cable knit leggings, was £26, now £20.80, ASOS

Despite being at home apart from her appearances on Loose Women, Stacey has been dressing up in cosy outfits in bright colours. Recently she shared a picture of a stunning oversized green dress, writing on Instagram stories: "Wearing the brightest thing I own to bring some colour into the house. I call these my highlighter dresses. I have them in all of the highlighter colours and they make me so happy when I wear them."

We’re certainly going to follow her lead and bring some colour to our looks, too.

