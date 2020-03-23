Stacey Solomon's best house cleaning & storage products There’s never been a better time to organise your home like Stacey

Stacey Solomon has made organising your home look like fun, thanks to her storage hacks and genius ‘tap to tidy’ Instagram videos. While we tend to look on in mild fascination, we’re now seriously considering following her lead and sprucing up our homes while we’re spending lots of time in isolation.

Ready to get organising? These are Stacey Solomon’s must-have cleaning and storage products:

Zoflora antibacterial disinfectant, £17.24, Amazon

Just like Mrs Hinch, Stacey loves Zoflora for keeping her home tidy. The multi-room, multi-use product is one of the handiest shopping buys you’ll own, plus it smells incredible!

Makeup organiser with three drawers, £17.99, Amazon

Stacey loves a storage buy, and uses her storage boxes for multiple different rooms in the home. She recently shared an Instagram story of her wax candle melts being stored in a clear tiered set of drawers just like this one.

Brabantia stackable glass jar, £9.25, Amazon

Stacey loves to decant her storecupboard staples into glass storage containers to smarten them up.

Home embossing label maker, £18.90, Amazon

She even labels all of her jars. This label printer will allow you to do the same, and is so satisfying to use!

Stacey made storing heels look easy with a few tension rods and curtain rings. We love this genius hack, and it’s perfect if you’re always looking for a matching pair of shoes.

Umi-Essentials microfibre spin mop, £32, Amazon

This spinning mop sent fans wild when Stacey shared it on Instagram. "I've tried so many and this one’s a bit more expensive but the only one that doesn't break after 5 minutes so I love it [sic] ," she wrote. We’ll be giving it a go!

Wine glass holder, £16.78, Amazon

Need somewhere to store your wine glasses? Stacey doesn’t just put them in a cupboard, she hangs them on a special wine rack; and we have to say, we love the finished product!

Febreeze fabric spray, £2, Amazon

Stacey loves to stock up on Febreeze to keep her house smelling fresh. She once shared a glimpse under her kitchen sink and had multiple bottles.

We couldn’t not mention Stacey’s infamous crisp-hanging invention!

Curtain ring clips, £9.99, Amazon

The 30-year-old left followers fascinated when she shared pictures of her packets of crisps hanging in the cupboard. It’s one of her more extreme storage hacks, but if you want to follow her lead - or fancy hanging something else - she shared the exact hooks she bought online.

Thanks for the inspo, Stace!

