Amanda Holden has the most incredible garden at her family home: get the look The Britain's Got Talent judge lives in Surrey with her husband Chris and their daughters

Like many of us, Amanda Holden has been spending as much time as possible in her garden with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi and Hollie during the coronavirus lockdown. From cartwheel challenges to outdoor PE lessons, the family have been finding plenty of activities to keep themselves entertained, and they're giving us lots of garden inspiration in the process. Here are some of Amanda's most covetable buys for your own garden makeover…

Amanda Holden's daughter has been using a football rebounder in their garden

Amanda's youngest daughter has been using a football rebounder as part of her home PE lessons, and footie-obsessed kids will also love the opportunity to still have a kick about while matches are cancelled. Practice for yourself with this Football Flick Urban Skills Training Rebounder, which is available for £79.99 at Argos.

Football training rebounder, £79.99, Argos

The Britain's Got Talent judge has still been keeping on top of her household chores during the lockdown, but has found novel ways to keep them interesting, including mowing the lawn in her wedding dress, and you can buy a similar Bosch lawnmower for £229 at Curry's PC World.

Bosch Advanced Rotak corded lawnmower, £229, Curry's PC World

Amanda's daughters are lucky enough to have their own amazing playhouse tucked away at the bottom of the garden, complete with a white picket fence. Should you have the space, a wooden Wendy house is a great investment for kids that they can play in and adapt for years to come.

Amanda's children have a playhouse at the bottom of the garden

6x6ft Stork Playhouse, £305, Dunelm

The Britain's Got Talent judge has a unique double deckchair

The mum-of-two and her husband can snuggle up on their quirky double deckchair, which sits on the decking outside their home. We've found a similar chair from Charles Bentley at Amazon, for £89.99.

Charles Bentley double deckchair, £89.99, Amazon

Of course, Amanda has also filled her garden with pieces from her Bundleberry range at QVC. The Acapulco garden sofa is currently available to order for £132, however, the matching chairs have sold out.

Bundleberry Acapulco garden sofa, £132, QVC UK

