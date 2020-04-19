Jennifer Lopez got creative on Saturday night as she decorated her garden with fairy lights and built a makeshift stage so that she could perform to a global audience as part of the One World: Together at Home show. The Jenny from the Block hitmaker shared footage on Instagram of herself standing in front of the gorgeous set up, with lights twinkling in the background as she sang an emotional rendition of Barbra Streisand's People. The Hustlers star captioned the post: "Here’s one thing that I realised during this whole time, and it's how much we all need each other. With a few old Christmas lights from the garage and some candles left over from our Super Bowl party here at the house, I tried to put together with all the love in the world a thank you to everyone out there fighting, working, sacrificing and doing their part."

Jennifer Lopez transformed her garden with fairy lights and candles for her special concert

The star continued: "I love you, I'm with you and I miss you. #People. And a humble thank you to my idol @barbrastreisand for always inspiring me in the best and toughest times… and thank you to @glblctzn for having me! #TogetherAtHome @who." The performance went down a treat with J-Lo's fans, including Barbra herself, who commented: "That was really pretty.. B." Jennifer responded, writing: "Thank you!! You are my idol." Other followers also commented on the song, with one writing: "Great job and so heartfelt," while another added: "Your performance was the best one, we loved it!"

Alex Rodriguez shared a photo detailing the makeshift stage outside

Proud fiancé Alex Rodriguez also detailed how the family had put together a stage in the garden for Jennifer to perform on. On the baseball star's Instagram page, he shared a photo of himself with J-Lo and her daughter Emme, 12, sitting around a seating area by the swimming pool. In the caption, he wrote: "We are beyond honored to convert our back yard to a makeshift stage so we could be a part of tonight’s 'One World: Together at Home' show. Tune in now and check out all of the incredible performances by these amazing artists ... and most of all, stay safe everyone."

Jennifer and Alex are self-isolating in their Miami mansion with their children. J-Lo shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Alex is dad to daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, from his first marriage. The celebrity couple were due to tie the knot, having got engaged in March 2019, but like so many other people their plans have been put on hold for now as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

