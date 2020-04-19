Gwyneth Paltrow is one very proud mum! The Hollywood star is notoriously protective of her children Apple, 15, and Moses, 14, but over the weekend she shared a glimpse of some never-before-seen photos of the pair, which were hanging up in her kitchen. Gwyneth had shared footage on Instagram of her unpacking her shopping, and behind her were two cut-out pictures – one of Moses as a little boy, and another more recent one of Apple. The award-winning actress shares her children with ex-husband Chris Martin, and although they are no longer together, the pair have remained the best of friends, living nearby so that they can co-parent Apple and Moses with ease.

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses gets creative in the kitchen

Gwyneth Paltrow has some lovely photos of her children hanging up in the kitchen

During the lockdown, Moses celebrated his 14th birthday at home and his family and friends made sure that he didn't miss out on the fun. The teenager received a sweet surprise from his friends on his big day, who turned up in his driveway in their cars to participate in a birthday parade, complete with balloons, music, and cake. Gwyneth shared footage of the celebrations on social media, and it looked like a good time was had by all. The mother-son duo have also been having fun bonding in the kitchen and have been creating some tasty looking meals for the rest of the family while in quarantine. Last week, the actress shared a video of her son helping to make some dipping sauces for dumplings, and she was most impressed by his efforts. During another cooking session, Moses helped his mum recreate the first ever recipe that had been sent out on Goop in 2008, which consisted of turkey ragu and vegetables.

The Hollywood star with teenagers Apple and Moses

As well as Apple and Moses, Gwyneth is also self-isolating with her husband, Brad Falchuk. The celebrity couple have been married since 2018, but only moved in with each other last year. Gwyneth had told the Sunday Times that beforehand, they would spend about half the week under the same roof. "All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," she said. The 47-year-old later gave an update on their living situation to InStyle, revealing: "Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody in the family take it in and let the dust settle."

