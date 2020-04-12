Jennifer Lopez has given another glimpse inside her incredible home by the beach, and it's as stylish as you would expect. The Hustlers star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture of herself in her living room in Miami. The star stood in the large space as she took a selfie, with a colourful painting visible in the background, as well as large modern table, and quirky silver ceiling lights. In the caption of the photo, J-Lo wrote: "Happy Saturday! Be grateful for all the simple things, like a beautiful sunny day." The star looked flawless in the image, with minimal makeup and her hair scraped back in a topknot.

Jennifer Lopez stood in her stylish living room to take a selfie during lockdown

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker lives in Miami with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, and her twins Emme and Max, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Jennifer and Alex have been sharing a number of videos from their time in isolation with fans on social media, and it looks like the family are having a lot of fun spending quality time together. As well as getting baseball lessons from Alex, they have also been making TikTok videos, and cooking up a storm in the kitchen. The Maid in Manhatten star shared a picture of a tasty looking meal she had prepared for everyone on Saturday afternoon, which included kebabs, lasagne and a healthy-looking green salad. The Miami mansion has more than enough to entertain the family too, with everything from a home gym to an outside swimming pool.

J-Lo is like every other parent, attempting to help with homework during the lockdown

J-Lo recently opened up about the family's time in quarantine while chatting to Ellen DeGeneres via video link for her remote show. The doting mum admitted that she was finding it hard to teach her twins about their school subjects now that they were being taught at home. "I help with the homework. All four kids are doing virtual school right now and so I stay more on top of Emme and Max about that," she told the chat show host. "Honestly, I think we're all like, 'What is this? I'm not a teacher. And also, have you seen the math that they make the kids do now? It's a new math... it's crazy. And so half the time I'm like, 'Ok. Yes, let's look up that word. What does that mean?' It's been an experience for sure."

