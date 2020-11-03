Katie Holmes' daughter Suri has the most incredible hair in sweet celebration photo The Dawson's Creek star shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes is a doting mum to teenage daughter Suri, but rarely shares photos of her on social media in order to protect her privacy.

MORE: Katie Holmes reveals rare photo of daughter Suri - and she's so tall!

But to mark Suri's birthday in April, the proud parent shared a sweet snapshot of her to mark the special occasion, revealing the teen's stylish new look.

The Dawson's Creek star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of the 14-year-old. For her special day, Suri's hair had been styled in loose waves, and she wore a floral head crown created with white and pink roses and tied up with cream ribbon.

In the shot, Suri was pictured at the dining room table which was pilled with presents and cards from her family and friends. "Birthday vibes," Katie captioned the image.

MORE: Katie Holmes shares glimpse inside lavish home she shares with daughter Suri

MORE: Katie Holmes shares rare video of daughter Suri during lockdown

Fans were quick to wish Suri many happy returns, with one writing: "Blessed birthday Suri, enjoy and keep safe you all," while another wrote: "Wishing you a very happy birthday Suri!"

Katie Holmes shared a lovely photo of daughter Suri on her birthday

As well as making Suri a beautiful headpiece for her birthday, doting mum Katie also created a homemade banner spelling out the words Happy Birthday.

MORE: Katie Holmes divides fans with latest news during lockdown with daughter Suri

The mother-daughter duo are incredibly close and live in New York, where they have spent the majority of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood star shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and opened up about her relationship with her only child in an interview with InStyle magazine at the beginning of March.

Katie and Suri have an incredibly close bond

Katie described her daughter's personality traits, and revealed that she has a very strong personality. "She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality," the star said.

READ: Katie Holmes showcases impressive yoga moves on the beach

"She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like: 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

Katie decorated the house with birthday decorations on Suri's special day

The Brahms: The Boy 2 actress also touched upon the difficult period in her life following her high-profile divorce from Tom.

At the time, there was a lot of attention surrounded Katie and Suri, and the star admitted it was "intense".

On a particular moment that made her cry, she said: "There was one moment when I think I actually cried. Suri was six or seven, and she was spending the night at a friend's house while I was seeing the ballet in Lincoln Centre."

Katie and Suri spent the majority of lockdown in New York

Katie continued: "At 10pm I got a call: 'Mummy, can you come get me?' I got a cab and went down to Battery Park to pick her up, she was exhausted.

"She fell asleep on the way home, and when we pulled up to our building, the cab driver opened the door and helped me not wake her. He helped carry her to the building. He was so kind."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.