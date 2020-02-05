Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez must find it hard to get out of bed in the mornings, as their bedroom is just incredible! The celebrity couple live in New York, and have a large room boasting views of their immaculate grounds. Recently, A-Rod posted a photo of them both enjoying breakfast in bed, which he shared on Instagram. As well as the views, the room also featured a large TV screen, and a big bed with a dove grey cover. The pair were eating breakfast in bed off of trays, and both had personalised mugs with their initials on them. J-Lo even had a white rose placed on her tray, which was no doubt picked by her doting fiancé.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have the best view in thier room!

It's been an incredibly busy time for J-Lo and A-Rod. On Sunday, the Jenny from the Block singer co-hosted the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, and was praised for her incredible performance. During the end of the show, Jennifer's daughter Emme, 11, joined her mum on stage, and sang a powerful rendition of her mum's Let's Get Loud, and Bruce Springsteen's Born in the USA. Alex was incredibly supportive, and was there to watch them perform, along with his daughters Ella, 11, and Natasha, 15 – who also helped Entertainment Tonight present the show. Also in attendance was Jennifer's son and Emme's twin, Max.

J-Lo at home with her twins Max and Emme

The family have often been praised for nailing the perfect blended family unit, and fans can't wait for Jennifer and Alex's wedding, which is thought to happen later in the year. While they haven't decided on a date or a venue for the wedding yet, Jennifer and Alex have spoken of their excitement about the upcoming big day in recent interviews. While chatting to Entertainment Tonight in September, J-Lo revealed that her son Max will walk her down the aisle. It is likely that Emme, Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

It's clear that both Jennifer and Alex put their children's happiness first, and the pair have previously opened up about the moment they introduced their kids to each other for the first time, after they began dating in 2017. Talking to People, the award-winning singer said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'" Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

