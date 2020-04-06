Lydia Bright reveals the covetable high street buys in her chic living room The new mum has been renovating her house for her baby daughter Loretta

Lydia Bright has been using her extra time at home during the coronavirus lockdown to put the finishing touches to her living room – and the result is super stylish. The new mum has created a chic and cosy space for herself and her baby daughter Loretta, and many of the pieces she's bought are from high street stores including John Lewis and Dunelm.

WATCH: Lydia Bright shares a tour of her daughter Loretta's nursery

The most covetable piece is arguably her gold drinks trolley, which has been positioned next to the sofa. But rather than fill the trolley with bottles or glasses, Lydia has styled it with a selection of coffee table books on the bottom tier, with candles and a glass decanter on the top.

Lydia Bright has shared a look inside her newly-decorated living room

The circular trolley has a gold finish and glass shelves, and looks way more affordable than its £129 price tag. It is still available to order online at Dunelm, who are currently offering contact-free delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harper Drinks Trolley, £129, Dunelm

Lydia's living room has a calming neutral colour scheme with cream walls, a fluffy cream Matalan rug on the floor, and an Arighi Bianchi sofa that ties in with the muted aesthetic. But with metallic accents and a mix of textures, the former TOWIE star has ensured the space is anything but boring.

Lydia has styled her drinks trolley with candles and decanters

The new mum spent several months renovating her home before the birth of her daughter Loretta in February, and has documented the process on her dedicated Instagram account, Lydia Bright's Home. The 29-year-old previously gave HELLO! an exclusive look inside her daughter's nursery, which has a pram-style cot and pink ball pit for her to play in when she's bigger, with a rail to display her adorable baby clothes. Adding a sentimental touch is a photo frame given to Lydia by her brother, which features a photo of her grandmother Dinky and one of her baby scans, which Lydia said she is "going to keep forever".

