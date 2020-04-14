Emmy Griffiths
Piers Morgan opened up about how he needed his wife Celia's help over the Easter weekend - find out more
Piers Morgan has opened up about how tensions mounted in his household during the lockdown at the weekend for a hilarious reason! The Good Morning Britain presenter, who has continued to present the breakfast show after being classed as a key worker, opened up about how his weekend took an anxious turn thanks to his wife. Watch the video...
WATCH: Piers Morgan reveals 'genuine apocalypse' as wife cuts his hair
Piers also shared a snap of himself looking unimpressed as she trimmed his hair on Instagram. The caption read: "The words ‘Don’t worry, I’ve watched a YouTube video’ do not fill me with confidence." Fellow famous faces were quick to poke fun at the situation, with Laura Whitmore writing: "Shave it all off Celia!" Lizzie Cundy added: "Hilarious," with a laughing emoji.