Piers Morgan reveals things got tense with wife Celia during this lockdown moment - watch The Good Morning Britain presenter opened up about why his weekend was so stressful

Piers Morgan has opened up about how tensions mounted in his household during the lockdown at the weekend for a hilarious reason! The Good Morning Britain presenter, who has continued to present the breakfast show after being classed as a key worker, opened up about how his weekend took an anxious turn thanks to his wife. Watch the video...

WATCH: Piers Morgan reveals 'genuine apocalypse' as wife cuts his hair

Piers also shared a snap of himself looking unimpressed as she trimmed his hair on Instagram. The caption read: "The words ‘Don’t worry, I’ve watched a YouTube video’ do not fill me with confidence." Fellow famous faces were quick to poke fun at the situation, with Laura Whitmore writing: "Shave it all off Celia!" Lizzie Cundy added: "Hilarious," with a laughing emoji.