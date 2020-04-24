Ben Shephard gives fans tour of his incredible garden – complete with rabbit palace! The doting dad shared the video on Instagram

Ben Shephard took to Instagram on Thursday to give his followers a tour of his family garden, and we're flabbergasted! Not only does the beautiful space feature an astro football turf, vegetable patches galore and a bench for drinking gin on, but there's even a rabbit palace! That's right, the Good Morning Britain presenter has built an entire hutch palace for the pet rabbits – incredible.

In the clip, Ben can be heard saying: "Gin bench is empty. I've mowed the lawn, I've nicked the rabbits' travel case, they've been hanging out all day in the rabbit palace."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard gives fans a tour of his incredible garden

This isn't the first time the doting dad has shared a peek into the beautiful outdoor space he shares with wife Annie and their two sons, Jack and Sam. Earlier in April, the 45-year-old shared a video of himself working up a sweat in the garden, and in the background of the clip, a rustic white shed and leafy arches could be seen.

MORE: Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard says Kate Garraway has been able to speak to husband Derek Draper whilst in coma

Ben's sons have a football pitch of their very own!

MORE: Ben Shephard shares glimpse inside stylish dining room at family home

As for the gin bench, doting dad Ben built the seating area in 2019, proudly showing off his work in an Instagram post at the time. "Ahhh the first gins on the garden gin bench (which I built and amazingly is still standing!?) for #2019 - they won’t last long!! #HappyEaster #Gin #GardenGin," he wrote last year alongside a photo of the bench.

Of course, it's not just the grounds that are stunning. Inside the property there is a kitchen complete with an Aga and wood fittings, a living room with a working fireplace and a large kitchen area with French doors and original features.

The family has been keeping busy during the lockdown period, with Ben and his sons learning how to juggle! Their efforts could be seen in a clip shared by Ben on social media, in which he and his sons learned the skill by watching an online tutorial in the comfort of their beautiful, open-plan living space.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.