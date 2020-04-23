Ayda Field took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the fun way she and two of the four children she shares with husband Robbie Williams – Teddy and Charlie – are spending their time at home during the current coronavirus pandemic, sunbathing! The doting mum shared a photo of her eldest kids sprawled out on the lush green lawn of the family's enormous back garden, and in the background, the sunny Los Angeles sky could be seen alongside the beautiful grounds of the spacious property.

WATCH: Robbie sings sweet lullaby to baby Beau

Ayda and Robbie are currently self-isolating in California with their four children, Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, whose arrival was announced on Valentine's Day, and it's safe to say that the children have plenty of outdoor space to play in.

Ayda shared the photo on Instagram

This isn't the first time that the doting mum has shown off the stunning garden of her LA home. In March, Ayda once again took to Instagram to share a snap of her children eating dinner outdoors, and the image was truly breathtaking. In the foreground, a large, wooden outdoor table could be seen placed on gravel, around which three of her children sat. What's more, the family's sprawling garden was visible, as was an incredible view of downtown Los Angeles.

Ayda and Robbie own a home in the UK and two in the US, but have chosen to ride out the current coronavirus pandemic in their Los Angeles pad. The couple often shares glimpses inside their stunning abode, and we're particularly obsessed with the garden, which also features winding paths, chic lanterns, and even a tennis court!

And if ever the weather drops outdoors, the family can always head inside and enjoy a film in their home cinema. Not a bad place to be holed up in!

