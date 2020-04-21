Ben Shephard has invited fans inside his stunning family home to show them how he has been spending his time in isolation. The Good Morning Britain host took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share footage of himself practicing his new juggling skills in the dining room. The dad-of-two was full of concentration as he mastered his catching and throwing techniques at the table. The open-plan space joins up with the kitchen, and the walls have been painted different colours to separate the different areas. The kitchen was also visible in the footage, complete with a Victorian sink and a wooden kitchen table.

Ben Shephard juggling inside his dining room

The TV presenter's dining room also leads out into the living room. In a previous video posted on the star's Instagram page last week, his son Sam was seen practicing his own juggling skills at the table. The clip was filmed from the other side of the dining room, with a view of the family's spacious living area, complete with pastel blue armchairs topped with patterned cushions, a cream fireplace and a coffee table pilled with books.

The Good Morning Britain star has an incredible home in London

Ben lives with wife Annie Perks and their two sons Sam, 12, and Jack, 14. The star is a devoted family man and celebrated his 16th wedding anniversary last month with a quiet celebration at home. During the lockdown, Ben has been making sure that his two boys have been kept entertained and even built an astroturf football pitch in their back garden for them to enjoy. Ben has shared numerous glimpses of his large garden on social media as well as his home. It features not just a football pitch, but also a rustic white shed and leafy arches, the outdoor space even boasts a seemingly never-ending path, with apple trees and vegetable beds.

What's more, in 2019, the father-of-two proudly revealed that he had made his very own gin bench for the outdoor space. In a photo posted to Instagram, two generous gin and tonics were perched on the bench, with Ben writing in the caption: "Ahhh the first gins on the garden gin bench (which I built and amazingly is still standing!?) for #2019 - they won’t last long!! #HappyEaster #Gin #GardenGin."

