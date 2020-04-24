Gemma Atkinson adds 'must-have' accessory to her incredible outdoor gym The former Strictly star is literally jumping on the bandwagon

With lockdown on week 746 (it feels like that), people are coming up with new ways to stay active and the latest 'must-have' accessory appears to be a trampette – or mini trampoline for those that don't know. Gemma Atkinson is one celebrity who is following the likes of Amanda Holden, by adding the small, yet effective, device to her incredible outdoor gym set-up. The former Strictly star shared a clip on her Instagram Stories on Friday of herself jumping for joy as she revelled in her new purchase. Gemma and her boyfriend Gorka Marquez already have an enviable workout space inside their Manchester home, but thanks to the lovely weather we've been having, they've moved some of their equipment into their garden.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson has fun on her new purchase for her outdoor gym

Gemma and Gorka's garden is split over two levels, with a raised terrace area surrounded by glass that has steps leading down onto the lawn. Gorka previously revealed that he has taken his assault bike outside from the gym to his garden, and the couple take turns between watching baby Mia. They can now mix-up their routine thanks to the trampette.

Posting a snap of herself mid-bounce, Gemma wrote on Instagram: "Brought the gym outside today with my new Trampoline! There’s some amazing small businesses that you can support on @eBay_uk selling lots of fitness supplies for home which seems to be the new norm at the minute. I forgot how much fun these were actually and I still feel like I’ve had a good workout. Mia may have competition to get on it when she’s older."

It appears Gemma Atkinson's pet dog is a fan of the trampette too

Inside their usual home gym, the couple have cardio and weights equipment, including a spin bike, weights rack, free weights and a bench. There is even a mini fridge filled with bottled water so Gemma and Gorka can stay hydrated during their home workouts. We think we'll stick to the trampette for the moment…

