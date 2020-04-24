Ayda Field shows off family's amazing swimming pool – and it's been child-proofed in this smart way The Loose Women star shared the photo on Instagram

Ayda Field took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share a sweet photo of her husband Robbie Williams standing in the sprawling back garden of their Los Angeles home, and visible in the background was the family's enormous swimming pool, which was completely surrounded by a child-proof fence. Chic, white outdoor furniture could also be seen dotted around the pool's edge, which was back-dropped by Hollywood's classic rolling landscape and plenty of lush green grass.

The Loose Women star is spending the lockdown period on the other side of the Atlantic, in one of her and Robbie's two California homes. Ayda, Robbie, and their four children - Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, just two months - have spent plenty of time in their home's outdoor space recently, and both parents have shared numerous photos and videos of the family lapping up the California sunshine.

Ayda shared the photo on Instagram

One memorable snap showed Robbie and Ayda's three eldest children eating dinner in the garden. In the foreground of the photograph, a large, wooden outdoor table could be seen placed on gravel, around which her children sat. What's more, the family's never-ending garden was visible, as was an incredible view of downtown Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, Ayda once again took to social media, this time to playfully mock her husband's driving skills as she showed the kids riding electric toy cars around their tennis court, using the white lines as driving lanes. One picture showed Charlie driving a sleek blue Tesla model with a personalised 'Chuck V' number plate, which his mother jokingly captioned: "Already a better driver than @robbiewilliams." However, just minutes later she shared another photo of what she described as her son doing "roadside assistance" as he used his whole body weight to push the car.

By the looks of it, the Williams family is finding plenty of ways to stay entertained while confined to their home!

